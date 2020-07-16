1/1
Mackenzie Paul Parris
Funeral services for Mackenzie Paul Parris, J.D., were held Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Cathedral of Praise Church of God in Gadsden, Alabama.
Mackenzie Paul Parris, lovingly known as Paul, entered into heaven on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 63 years of age enrobed in the the beautiful grace of God and his unwavering faith in Jesus Christ. Rev. Mike Cleckler and Rev. Gary Taylor officiated.
Paul was a native of Calhoun County, Alabama, but the impact of his love for others is known throughout the state. He was a graduate of Jacksonville State University and Birmingham
School of Law. He has been a successful practicing attorney in Gadsden, Alabama for over 30 years.
He was a loving husband, a wonderful Daddy, a true friend, and a Godly man. He married Tammy Watkins Parris, his high school sweetheart, in 1983. Together they devoted their life to establishing a spiritual foundation for their family, serving others, and being stout pillars of their community.
He is survived by his children: Tyler (Julia) Parris, M.D. and Tori (Matt) Parris Stigile. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Evelyn Parris, his sweet "Sugar Bump."
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Sally Parris; mother in law, Christine Watkins; brother, David Parris; niece, Lesa Parris; and nephew, Christopher Watkins.
Over the past few months, Paul has battled Pancreatic Cancer with fierce bravery and the utmost grace.
The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation to Michael Naughton, M.D., J.D., for his tremendous kindness and friendship.
If you wish to honor Paul, glorify God in all you do; inspire others with your kind smile and sweet laugh; be calm and strong; eat a Klondike bar daily; swim every summer afternoon; get a dog (and then another dog); fish the creeks; keep your fields ready; and be a genuine, dependable friend.
If desired, you may make a donation in his memory to Cathedral of Praise or Big Oak Ranch.


Published in The Anniston Star on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Cathedral of Praise Church of God
JUL
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cathedral of Praise Church of God
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
Memories & Condolences

July 12, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Brittany Ball
July 11, 2020
My heart breaks in the loss of this good man. I'm so sorry Tammy,Tyler (Julia), Tori (Matt).We never really prepare for loosing someone, but it happens and God moves us through this part of our life. My prayer is you will experience the sweet peace that only God can give.
Darlene Dean
Friend
July 11, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your husband and dad. Your family is in my prayers.
Cindy Russell
Friend
July 11, 2020
Dear Tori,
Please be assured of our prayers for your mother and the entire family during this tremendous loss of your wonderful daddy. We love you.
Pastors Mark & Sandra Kay and North Cleveland COG
Rev. Sandra Kay Williams
Friend
July 11, 2020
A very find man glad I new him.
James Myers
Friend
July 11, 2020
I knew Paul and his wife Tammy from north Glencoe Baptist church. He was an awesome member and Im so sorry for the loss. I know they were a very special spiritual family and served The Lord. May God comfort and give yall piece. And may God be glorified.
Retha Mosher
Friend
July 11, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 11, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Joanne Ogilvie
July 11, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 11, 2020
I have known Paul and Tammy for over 20 years. I grew up with their kids. He was in the choir with my parents back in the 90s at COP and has always been and sweet caring person. Heaven did gain an amazing angel. I know he is not suffering anymore and is up there having the time of his life. Love u brother Paul. I love the whole Parris family and will be praying that God gives them the strength to make if through. That he gives them the peace they need. God Bless!!!!!!
Amanda Bush
Friend
July 11, 2020
The Lord will see you through this time with His covering of strength and love, and He will help you realize that your memories are a precious source of healing and comfort.
"Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid."
Butch & Cynthia Tumlin
