Service Information

Ervin Funeral Chapel
1518 Brown Avenue
Anniston , AL 36201
(256)-237-1717

Viewing
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ervin Funeral Chapel
1518 Brown Avenue
Anniston , AL 36201

Service
1:00 PM
Harvest Church of God
520 Golden Springs Road
Anniston , AL

Obituary

Services for Mrs. Mae Drew Black will be Saturday at 1:00 pm from the Harvest Church of God, 520 Golden Springs Road, Anniston, Alabama, with Rev. William Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Alexandria, Alabama. Public viewing will be at the funeral home Friday afternoon from 2 - 7 pm. Mrs. Mae Drew Black, a long- time resident of the Anniston area died Sunday, September 1, 2019 in the Pensacola Florida Baptist Hospital at approximately 5:30 p.m. Mrs. Mae Black was born January 22, 1924 to Mr. Tebe and Mrs. Esther Milner in Camp Hill, Alabama. She was the youngest of nine children and always said she was Mama's baby to get what she wanted. Ms. Mae went on to have nine beautiful children of her own, one son and eight daughters. She was preceded in death by her only son and one daughter. Ms. Mae worked several jobs to ensure her children had shoes on their feet. Her jobs consisted of nursing, housekeeping, dispatcher, working in the ribbon factory, picking cotton and working in the hospital. She loved going to church, singing, good food, socializing, talking with children, and making sure her children were in church when the church doors opened. She knew how to light up a room with just a smile and she knew how to talk anyone out of their own money. However, Ms. Mae would give you the clothes off of her back and her last penny. She leaves to cherish her memory: her only sister, Mattie Westbrooks; her daughters, Charlene Straughter, Sarah Carter, Barbara Milner, Bernice Thomas, Veronica (Darryl) Rines, Judy Glenn, Belvis (Isaiah) Wright; twenty-eight grandchildren; many, many great-grandchildren, who all brought joy to her later years; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Our mother loved everyone and she will be missed by her family and friends.

Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 6, 2019

