Mae Lois Jemison
Graveside service for Mae Lois Jemison 74, will be Saturday, June 6, at 11 am at the Miller Cemetery with Rev. Isiah Chappell, officiating.
Mrs. Jemison passed away on May 29, 2020.
Survivors include her husband: James E. Jemison; children: Merinda (Duane) Donovan, Tonesha (Heather) George, Terriace Jemison; 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, siblings: JC (Patricia) Patton, Ollie (Beth) Patton, Howell (Carolyn) Patton, Stella McClendon, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reed and Ruby Patton, son, Toddy Jemison, infant grandchild and 5 siblings.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Miller Cemetery
June 3, 2020
Sorry For Your Loss.
phronia christian
Friend
