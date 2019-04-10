Funeral services for Maeriol E. Minter, age 90, of Munford, will be Thursday, April 11, 2019, 1:00 PM in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. The Rev. Scott Smith will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Clay County Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Mrs. Minter passed away on Monday. Survivors include her daughters; Regeania Nicholson (Luther), Jerrilynn Hensley (Larry), sister, Addie Mae Light, grandchildren; Shon Dukes (Debbie), Jim Sawyers, Jeffery Baker (Robyn), great grandchildren; Caitlin Hilliard (Drew), Ryan Sawyers, Noah Costello, Taylor Costello, Shon Paul Dukes and Alexis Dukes. Mrs. Minter was a resident of Munford, and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Mrs. Minter started Rightway Beauty Supply in 1972. She was preceded in death by her parents Bruster and Dora Birchfield. And her husband, Byron Minter. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 10, 2019