A funeral service for Mr. Malcom 'Mike' W. Long, 73, of Oxford, will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Munford Baptist Church. Pastor John Harris will be officiating. The family will receive friends on the same day from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at the church. Mr. Long passed away on March 10, 2020 at the VA Hospital. He is survived by his children, Sabrina Long Guyer, Michael W. Long, Jenny Trickett (John); grandchildren, Jessica Pearson (Casey), Ben Trickett (Marissa), Ruby Long, Seamus Long, Taylor Balenger, Lindsey Balenger Thrower (Tyler), Ethan Guyer, Corey Brown (Hannah), Haley McVey (Logan); great grandchildren, Noah and Emma Matheny, Abigail and Madison Thrower, Tanner Balenger, Nolan and Morgan McVey, Ella and Remi Brown; siblings, Judy McCutcheon (Bobby), Ricky Long (Candy), Sherry McCutcheon (Doug), Donnie Long (Mariam), Cathy Long Oliver; special friend, Helen Railey, and a host of extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Diane Carr Long; parents, Claude Lee and Suzie Estelle Long; daughter, Kelly Hughes and a sister, Annette Long Morrow. Pallbearers will be Ethan Guyer, Noah Matheny, Casey Pearson, Ricky Long Jr., Cody Long and Doug McCutcheon Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Burt, Kenneth Vinson, Dennis Buice, members of Live Out Loud Sunday School class, friends of volleyball league and Marine Corps League. Mr. Long was a faithful member of Munford Baptist Church. He served proudly in Vietnam in the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Long retired from Fort McClellan Fire Department as the fire chief. Mr. Long was very active in the Toys for Tots Fundraiser. He was well known and respected in the Oxford community where he was a member of the local volleyball league. Mr. Long was loved, honored, and respected by his family and will be greatly missed by all those that knew him. Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 12, 2020

