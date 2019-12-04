Funeral services for Ms. Malieah Gale Patterson, 21, of Jacksonville, will be at 6 pm on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in the Chapel of K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jacksonville with Kenny Moore officiating. The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. Malieah passed away on November 30, 2019. Malieah was a graduate of Jacksonville High School. She loved people and had a smile that would light up a room. Malieah had a sense of humor that was contagious. Family meant so much to her. May she be at peace. Malieah is preceded in death by her grandfathers, Brian Schall and Henry Winston. She is survived by her mother, Gina Fountain Ball and Rodney Ball; her father, Reggie Patterson; her twin sister, Madison Patterson-Curry and her husband, William Curry; a sister, Brianna Kidd; a brother, Braden Ball; grandparents, Gale Schall, Don Miller, Roy Ball, and Glenda and Calvin Lowrie; great grandmother, Glennell House; a niece, Tayah Curry; an aunt, Robin Fountain; god parents, Demorrow and Surice Carpenter; and numerous aunt, uncles, and cousins, Logan and Addlyn Harris. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to a . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 (256) 435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 4, 2019