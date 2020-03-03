Funeral service for Mamie Lou Wallace, 90, of Montgomery, formerly of Piedmont, was Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Piedmont with Mr. Joe Scroggin officiating. Burial followed at Piedmont Memory Gardens. Mrs. Wallace passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery. Survivors include her son, Michael F. Wallace (Marilynn) of Huntsville; four grandchildren, Barbara Allen (Phillip) of Piedmont, Anthony Wallace of Montgomery, Landon Wallace (Abigail) of Huntsville and Harrison Wallace (Clare) of Aurora, Colorado; 5 great- grandchildren, Joshua Allen (Mallory), Kayla Allen, Hayden Wallace, Rosalynn Wallace and Harrison Wallace II; three sisters, Dorothy Renfroe, Alma Whisenant and Helen Spoon; and many nieces and nephews. Pallbearers were Anthony Wallace, Landon Wallace, Harrison Wallace, Phillip Allen, Joshua Allen and Douglas Spoon. Mrs. Wallace was a native and resident of Piedmont most of her life. She and her husband were the former owners of the Piedmont Ice and Coal Company and she was one of the co-owners of Sister's Corner. Mrs. Wallace retired from SCT Yarn in 1994.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Morris F. Wallace; her parents, Marion and Ethyl Smith; four sisters, Pluma Conner, Lillian Smith, twin sister - Amy Sue Smith, and Marie Ledbetter; and one brother, Leon Smith. Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Wallace's memory to the Piedmont Education Trust, P.O.Box 819, Piedmont, AL 36272 (www.piedmonteducationtrust.org) or to .
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 3, 2020