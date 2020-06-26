Or Copy this URL to Share

Funeral services for Margaret Ann McDonald Miller 72, will be Saturday, June 27, at 1pm at the Miracle Prayer House Cathedral, where Apostle Margaret McDill, pastor with Rev. Ronnie White officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Gap Cemetery. Mrs. Miller passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. Survivors include her children: Shewannie (Larry) Ragland, Cassandra (Mark) McDonald, Stalitha (Timothy) Hawkins; grandchildren: Steven Greene, DeAngelo McDonald, Artorey McDonald, Jamie Jackson, Jamey Garrett, Timothy Hawkins, Nevaeh Hawkins; great grandchildren: Teyonna McDonald, Roze'a McDonald, Tania Campbell, Angel Campbell, Lashawn Campbell; siblings: Dorothy (Walter) Carr, Linda Greer, Jeannette (Earnest) Pitts, Lenon (Betty) McDonald, Gloria (Otis) Smith, Deborah (Radford) Palmore, Ray (Carolyn) McDonald, and Theresa (Elza) McCaa, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ora J McDonald, husband, Sam Miller, Jr., sons, Samuel Greene, Jr., Damon Milner, sister, Brenda George. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319





