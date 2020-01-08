Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Barnhill. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral service for Mrs. Margaret Barnhill, 89, of Oxford, will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at noon in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Dr. Horace Carson will be officiating. A burial will follow at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on the same day from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Mrs. Barnhill passed away on January 7, 2020. She is survived by her son, Mike Barnhill and his wife Teresa; granddaughter, Kayla Marie Barnhill; great granddaughter, Charlie; brother, Willard Dulaney, and a host of extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Barnhill; her parents and 13 brothers and sisters. Mrs. Barnhill was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to the river and going out to eat with friends and family. Her pride and joy was her granddaughter and great granddaughter. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother sister and friend and will be deeply missed. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Frances Hill, Susan Dulaney, Frankie Finch, Teresa Lumpkin, Brenda Wolf, Sharon Scoggins and Jerri Shaw, for the love and care they have shown Mrs. Barnhill over the last couple of months. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal." Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611 A funeral service for Mrs. Margaret Barnhill, 89, of Oxford, will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at noon in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Dr. Horace Carson will be officiating. A burial will follow at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on the same day from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Mrs. Barnhill passed away on January 7, 2020. She is survived by her son, Mike Barnhill and his wife Teresa; granddaughter, Kayla Marie Barnhill; great granddaughter, Charlie; brother, Willard Dulaney, and a host of extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Barnhill; her parents and 13 brothers and sisters. Mrs. Barnhill was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to the river and going out to eat with friends and family. Her pride and joy was her granddaughter and great granddaughter. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother sister and friend and will be deeply missed. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Frances Hill, Susan Dulaney, Frankie Finch, Teresa Lumpkin, Brenda Wolf, Sharon Scoggins and Jerri Shaw, for the love and care they have shown Mrs. Barnhill over the last couple of months. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal." Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611 Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close