A funeral service for Mrs. Margaret Barnhill, 89, of Oxford, will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at noon in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Dr. Horace Carson will be officiating. A burial will follow at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on the same day from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Mrs. Barnhill passed away on January 7, 2020. She is survived by her son, Mike Barnhill and his wife Teresa; granddaughter, Kayla Marie Barnhill; great granddaughter, Charlie; brother, Willard Dulaney, and a host of extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Barnhill; her parents and 13 brothers and sisters. Mrs. Barnhill was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to the river and going out to eat with friends and family. Her pride and joy was her granddaughter and great granddaughter. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother sister and friend and will be deeply missed. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Frances Hill, Susan Dulaney, Frankie Finch, Teresa Lumpkin, Brenda Wolf, Sharon Scoggins and Jerri Shaw, for the love and care they have shown Mrs. Barnhill over the last couple of months. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal." Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 8, 2020