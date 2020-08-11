Funeral services for Mrs. Margaret Broome Brackenrich, 94, of Weaver, will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Lloyd Watkins will officiated the service. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Mrs. Brackenrich went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Mrs. Brackenrich was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Retired Command Sergeant Major, Cary "C.B." Brackenrich; parents, Mike Alexander Broome and Catherine Norred Broome; her brothers, Curtis Broome, Horace Broome and Donald Broome; and one sister, Clara Broome Nelson.
Left to cherish her memory are her nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and her great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
She is survived by her stepdaughter, Rebecca Boswell; and her step-grandsons, Brian and Jason Boswell;
Mrs. Brackenrich was a charter member of North Weaver Baptist Church. She read her Bible daily. Being a devout Christian and devoted wife were two well-known attributes of Mrs. Brackenrich. She truly was a wonderful person and always looked for the good in every person and every situation. She loved unconditionally and will be deeply missed.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kindred Hospice and McClellan Assisted Living for their support and care.
