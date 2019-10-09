Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Cunningham. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Visitation 1:00 PM Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Margaret Cunningham, 96, of Jacksonville will be held at 2pm on Thursday, Oct. 10th, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary with burial following at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Mrs. Cunningham passed away peacefully at home on October 7th, 2019. She was born December 30, 1922 in Cherokee County, Alabama to M.C. and Una Barnard. She is survived by two daughters, Melba Feazell (Harold) of Oxford and Kathy Comer (Barry) of Satsuma, AL; one son, Roger Cunningham (Charlene) of Munford, AL; five grandchildren Tanya Stovall (Jerome) and Michelle Timmons (Mark) all of Oxford, Scott Cunningham (Betty) of Roopville, GA, Bryan Comer (Megan) of Mobile, AL, and Brandy Milam (Albert) of Santa Cruz, CA; six great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister-in-law Betty Barnard of GA; several nieces and nephews; one special caregiver Brittany Gordon and a special friend Dominque Malone. Mrs. Cunningham is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Curtis W. Cunningham; her parents M.C. and Una Barnard; two sisters; and two brothers. Pallbearers will be Scott Cunningham, Bryan Comer, Mark Timmons, MaCaden Timmons, Warren Scott Cunningham II, and Sam Maples. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or . The family would like to extend a special thanks to EnCompass Hospice; to nurses Cassie Rush and Dora Childs. Funeral Services for Margaret Cunningham, 96, of Jacksonville will be held at 2pm on Thursday, Oct. 10th, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary with burial following at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Mrs. Cunningham passed away peacefully at home on October 7th, 2019. She was born December 30, 1922 in Cherokee County, Alabama to M.C. and Una Barnard. She is survived by two daughters, Melba Feazell (Harold) of Oxford and Kathy Comer (Barry) of Satsuma, AL; one son, Roger Cunningham (Charlene) of Munford, AL; five grandchildren Tanya Stovall (Jerome) and Michelle Timmons (Mark) all of Oxford, Scott Cunningham (Betty) of Roopville, GA, Bryan Comer (Megan) of Mobile, AL, and Brandy Milam (Albert) of Santa Cruz, CA; six great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister-in-law Betty Barnard of GA; several nieces and nephews; one special caregiver Brittany Gordon and a special friend Dominque Malone. Mrs. Cunningham is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Curtis W. Cunningham; her parents M.C. and Una Barnard; two sisters; and two brothers. Pallbearers will be Scott Cunningham, Bryan Comer, Mark Timmons, MaCaden Timmons, Warren Scott Cunningham II, and Sam Maples. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or . The family would like to extend a special thanks to EnCompass Hospice; to nurses Cassie Rush and Dora Childs. Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Gray Brown-Service Mortuary Anniston , AL (256) 236-3441 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.