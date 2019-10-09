Funeral Services for Margaret Cunningham, 96, of Jacksonville will be held at 2pm on Thursday, Oct. 10th, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary with burial following at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Mrs. Cunningham passed away peacefully at home on October 7th, 2019. She was born December 30, 1922 in Cherokee County, Alabama to M.C. and Una Barnard. She is survived by two daughters, Melba Feazell (Harold) of Oxford and Kathy Comer (Barry) of Satsuma, AL; one son, Roger Cunningham (Charlene) of Munford, AL; five grandchildren Tanya Stovall (Jerome) and Michelle Timmons (Mark) all of Oxford, Scott Cunningham (Betty) of Roopville, GA, Bryan Comer (Megan) of Mobile, AL, and Brandy Milam (Albert) of Santa Cruz, CA; six great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister-in-law Betty Barnard of GA; several nieces and nephews; one special caregiver Brittany Gordon and a special friend Dominque Malone. Mrs. Cunningham is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Curtis W. Cunningham; her parents M.C. and Una Barnard; two sisters; and two brothers. Pallbearers will be Scott Cunningham, Bryan Comer, Mark Timmons, MaCaden Timmons, Warren Scott Cunningham II, and Sam Maples. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or . The family would like to extend a special thanks to EnCompass Hospice; to nurses Cassie Rush and Dora Childs.
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 9, 2019