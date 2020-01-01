Mrs. Margaret Herren Brewer Callaway, age 93, of Carrollton passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019.
Mrs. Callaway was born July 14, 1926 to Frank and Dotsie Marquis Herren in Birmingham, Alabama. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Anniston since 1955 and Secretary to the Board of Stewards for 26 years.
She retired from Lee Brass Company of Anniston and Berry College of Rome, Georgia. She and her husband Gene taught Round Dancing in the Georgia-Alabama area for over 35 years.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Kenneth Herringdine of Carrollton; stepson, Steve Callaway of Birmingham; stepdaughter, Susan (Kile) Putman of Birmingham; grandchildren, Jay (Kim) Caffee, Allison (Jeremiah) Stone, Leslie Putman, Jody Putman; great grandchildren, Courtney Caffee Wright, Christina Caffee Jimmerson, Samuel Caffee; six great great grandchildren and a sister, Helen Herren Greer of Carrollton.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene "Gene" Callaway; grandson, Christopher Thomas Caffee and a sister, Beverly Herren Ball.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m EST.
Funeral service will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. CST at the Acker Chapel of the First United Methodist Church of Anniston, 1400 Noble Street, Anniston, Alabama 36201 with Rev. Dale Clem officiating.
Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, Alabama at 2:30 CST.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church of Anniston, 1400 Noble Street, Anniston, Alabama 36201.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 1, 2020