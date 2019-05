Margaret Locke, age 95, of Anniston, Alabama passed away on Friday May 10, 2019. Margaret was born December 9, 1923 to Alpha Elizabeth Dean and G.B. Dean. Margaret is survived by; daughter Bebe Warren and sister Carole (Jerry) Nisbett ; grandchildren Wende (Tom) Arnold, Heather (Harvey) Knighten, Danny Dean (Glenda) Locke Jr, DeAnne (Jerry) Thrasher, , great grandchildren Lauren (Rod) Wills, Colby Locke, Taylor Thrasher and Sasha (Josh) Doan; great-great grandchildren Owen Arnold, Olivia Wills, Sawyer Knighten, Damien Locke, Noah Doan, Tanner Doan, Jacob Wills and Marqui Wills. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Charles Locke; son Danny Locke; father G.B. Dean and mother Alpha Elizabeth Dean; sister Doris Adams; sister Peggy Kilgore and brother Pete Dean. Mrs.Locke was retired from Ft. McClellan where she was a Switch Board Operator. She was also a member of the Golden Bells. She was a graduate from Anniston High School. Margaret loved painting with her family and friends. She also loved bird watching and reading . She was an avid bargain shopper. Always a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She will be dearly missed. A visitation for Margaret will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. at Gray Brown-Service. A private graveside service will follow. Performed by Chaplain Jon Guthery. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's foundation at UAB at https://www.uab.edu/medicine/alzheimers/giving Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.graybrownservice.com for the Locke family.