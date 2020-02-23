Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret M. Wilson. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret M. Wilson, 101, passed away peacefully at her retirement home, The Village at Brookwood, in Burlington, North Carolina, on Friday, February 21, 2020.

A graveside funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Highland Cemetery, Anniston, Alabama, with the Reverend Billy Wayne Morris officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Gray-Brown Service Mortuary, 1329 Wilmer Avenue, Anniston, Alabama.

An Anniston, Alabama resident for over eighty years, Margaret was well known throughout the community for her charitable giving and long-time membership in the Parker Memorial Baptist Church. Born in the northern Alabama town of Oneonta, Margaret was the youngest of five children.

After high school graduation, Margaret left home to live with her older sister and brother-in-law, Thelma and Charles H. Bentley, in Jacksonville, AL. Upon earning an accounting degree from nearby Anniston Business College, she was hired at the local Buick automobile dealer, Rowe Motor Company, where her key job was checking out credit records of potential customers. After her first marriage and the births of her two sons, Margaret became a stay-at-home mother for several years. Later, she began work at P.O. Wilson Pontiac, Cadillac, and GMC Trucks automotive dealership and resumed her duties as Credit Officer, later advancing to become the dealership's Business Manager. During this forty-year time period, she became active in the International Credit Women's Association, eventually serving as President over a 13-state region. Her Credit Association work took her over most of the U.S. and Canada.

Margaret was active in Anniston community and philanthropic events with strong interest in supporting music and education, including sponsoring the local Knox Concert Series. She and her husband established student scholarships at both Judson College in Marion, Alabama, and Jacksonville State University, in Jacksonville, Alabama. Currently, there are four students at Judson College and four students at Jacksonville State University attending school on full scholarships funded by the P.O. and Margaret Wilson Achievement Scholarship trust.

Margaret continued to live in her home and continued her community involvement until 2012 when she relocated to Burlington, NC to be closer to her sons in Rock Hill, SC and Liberty, NC. She was preceded in death by both by her parents, Thomas A. Maynor and Bertha B. Maynor, both of her husbands, Thomas L. Vinson and Preston O. Wilson, her two brothers and her two sisters. She is survived by her two sons, Thomas M. Vinson and Charles M. Vinson, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the P.O. and Margaret Wilson Achievement Scholarship at Judson College, Marion, Alabama.

Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty, NC and Gray Brown Service Mortuary of Anniston, AL are honored to serve Margaret's family.

