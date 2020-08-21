On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, Margaret McDonald Traywick went to be with her Heavenly father in paradise. Margaret had been a resident of the Cleburne County Nursing Home for 1 ½ years where she acquired a second family that loved her very much. She fought a great fight and finally won her battle. She was a great Christian mother and a mighty prayer warrior. She loved to sing and she loved to dance. She loved her family very much and will be sorely missed by all! Margaret also had a loving family at Autumn Cove for 5 years and Kindred Hospice, where she received love and care by all. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Jesse Lamar Traywick; her son, Terry Russell Traywick, and her grandson, Randy Scott Traywick. She is survived by her sons, Steve (Linda) Traywick and Randy (Margaret) Traywick, and two daughters, Sissy (Gary) Waddell and Jani (Jerry) Cruse; her grandchildren, Mike Traywick, Sonja Traywick, Jason (Meredith) Waddell, Josh (Emily) Waddell, Ginger Roberts Troup, Jeremy Cruse and Joseph (Danielle) Waddell; great grandchildren, Erika (Brandon) Kilpatrick, Jake Traywick, Alex (Jessie) Traywick, Chelsea Traywick, Brandon Mahan, Cole Waddell, Rustin Roberts, Anna Daire, Sydney, Janie and Luke Waddell, and Ansley Kate and Jameson Waddell; great great grandchildren, Aiden and Jaxson Kilpatrick, Blake Traywick, Hendrix, Marley and Melody Traywick, and a host of extended family members and friends. Margaret's family would love to thank everyone from Autumn Cove, Kindred Hospice, Cleburne County Nursing Home and Golden Springs Baptist Church for all the love and care shown to our precious mother while under their care. And thank you to all who came to visit and who prayed for her these past few years. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:.00 am in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Pastor Roland Brown will be officiating. A burial will follow the service at Harmony Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on the same day from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

