Margery Lezark George passed peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Marge was the most devoted and loving wife to the late Thomas A. George for 74 years. She was the beloved mother of three children, Thomas M. George (Margie), Daniel H. George and Kathryn A. George (Lori). She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Bobby George and Jennifer George Smith (Trey); three great-grandchildren, Gaines, George and Polly Smith; as well as several special nieces and nephews. Marge is preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Matthew Lezark; brother, Joseph Lezark; and sisters, Ann Flood and Elizabeth Hoornaert. Marge was a dedicated volunteer at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center for 35 years, serving in the gift shop as Chairman most of those years. She was a member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church for over 42 years, and a member of the Joy Sunday school class. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at K. L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. Dr. Mack Amis will officiate, and burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The RMC Hospital Auxiliary "Pink Ladies" will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Regional Medical Center Auxiliary, PO BOX 2208, Anniston, AL 36202, or The Nature Conservancy, support.nature.org Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256-231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 12, 2019