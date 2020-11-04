A Graveside Service for Mrs. Maria Haynes, 68, of Anniston, will be at 1 pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Forestlawn Gardens. Bro. Mike Owens will officiate. Mrs. Haynes passed away on November 2, 2020 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Haynes is survived by her husband of 29 years, Thomas Haynes; children, Alaxander Haynes and his wife, Katrina, and Sandra Haynes; and grandchildren, Alaxander, Jr., Felicity, David, Skyla, and Nathaniel. In accordance with the state-mandated health order, guests to the service are kindly asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com.
K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334