Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Hodge Hendrix. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont 6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. Piedmont , AL 36272 (256)-447-7113 Graveside service 11:00 AM Highland Cemetery Piedmont , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside service for Marie Hodge Hendrix, 92, will be Wednesday, January 01, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Highland Cemetery in Piedmont with the Rev. Michael Ingram and the Rev. Daniel Barkley officiating.

Mrs. Hendrix passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at her home.

Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Doris Kirkpatrick and Martha Garmon.

Pallbearers will be Greg Lyles, Mike Kirby, Cason Kirby, Brock Kirby, Harold Tolbert, Randy Harper, Paul Harper, and Sparks Harper. Honorary Pallbearer will be Marty Spears.

Mrs. Hendrix was born in Etowah County and had been a resident of Piedmont most of her life. She was a graduate of Emma Sansom High School and Jacksonville State University.

Mrs. Hendrix was an Educator for 40 years. The first 20 years of her career were in the classroom and for the remaining 20 years she was employed by the Alabama Department of Education. She was a member and held many leadership roles in Delta Kappa Gamma Education Society.

Mrs. Hendrix was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Piedmont and enjoyed traveling.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George P. Hendrix, Jr.; parents, Thomas and Mamie Hodge; brothers, Wayne Hodge, Henry Hodge, and Eddie Hodge; and sisters, Clara Anderson, Flora Carrington, and Gladys Phillips.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her nurses, Bayley Wilson and Mollie Dail.

Thompson Funeral Home in Piedmont is in charge of arrangements.

Graveside service for Marie Hodge Hendrix, 92, will be Wednesday, January 01, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Highland Cemetery in Piedmont with the Rev. Michael Ingram and the Rev. Daniel Barkley officiating.Mrs. Hendrix passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at her home.Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Doris Kirkpatrick and Martha Garmon.Pallbearers will be Greg Lyles, Mike Kirby, Cason Kirby, Brock Kirby, Harold Tolbert, Randy Harper, Paul Harper, and Sparks Harper. Honorary Pallbearer will be Marty Spears.Mrs. Hendrix was born in Etowah County and had been a resident of Piedmont most of her life. She was a graduate of Emma Sansom High School and Jacksonville State University.Mrs. Hendrix was an Educator for 40 years. The first 20 years of her career were in the classroom and for the remaining 20 years she was employed by the Alabama Department of Education. She was a member and held many leadership roles in Delta Kappa Gamma Education Society.Mrs. Hendrix was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Piedmont and enjoyed traveling.She was preceded in death by her husband, George P. Hendrix, Jr.; parents, Thomas and Mamie Hodge; brothers, Wayne Hodge, Henry Hodge, and Eddie Hodge; and sisters, Clara Anderson, Flora Carrington, and Gladys Phillips.The family would like to extend a special thank you to her nurses, Bayley Wilson and Mollie Dail.Thompson Funeral Home in Piedmont is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close