A celebration of life for Mrs. Marilyn Ann Graf, 76, of Anniston, will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 5th, 2020 at Gray Brown- Service Mortuary. Family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel at the funeral home. Mrs. Graf passed away on March 2nd, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, Loren Graf; daughter, Lorna Graf Alamri; son, Rodney Graf; sisters, Margaret Mason and Myra Thompson; aunts, Jean Trantham, Dorothy Thompson, and Glenda Curry; nephews, Jonathan Crenshaw and Anthony Crenshaw, Victor Morales, and Henry Morales; cousins, Carol Ledbetter, Elenor Mitchell, David Fair and Ronald Fair. Mrs. Graf is proceeded in death by her parents, Henry and Ruth Burns; sister, Martha Morales. Mrs. Graf was known for her sweet, loving and gentle soul. She enjoyed playing her favorite game, "Hay Day", and taking time to do puzzles. Hallmark movies were her favorite things to watch on t.v. She was known to the family by the nick name of "Chicken Hawk". She was loved dearly and will be missed by all those that knew her.
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 4, 2020