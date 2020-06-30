Graveside services were held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Anniston Memorial Gardens in Anniston.
Marion Catherine "Cathy" Goff passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Stringfellow Memorial Hospital.
Cathy was born on March 27, 1931 in Hazelhurst, GA to the late Sallie Lavenia Copeland Rentz and William Berry Rentz.
She worked for the telephone company and as a legal secretary before becoming a homemaker.
She is survived by brother, Estille Aaron Rentz; her three children, John Jay Goff (Pam), Patricia Gayle Goff Carretero (Miguel) and David Milton Goff (Billy); six grandchildren, Brian Howell, Brandon Howell, Chris Mathies, Collin Mathies, Bruce Goff and Sarah Jacks; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Jack Allen Goff, her parents, and her siblings, William Berry Rentz, and Sallie Frances Rentz Branch.
The family would like to thank her caregiver, Judy Ogle, for taking such good care of her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Memorial and Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 30, 2020.