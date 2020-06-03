A funeral service for Mark Allen Danburg, 58 of Oxford, AL, was held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Pastor Steve Johnson officiated. According to his wishes, he will be cremated after the service. A graveside service will take place at a later date in Lone Star Cemetery in Mountain Grove, Missouri. Mark passed away on May 29, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama after a complicated illness. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Danburg; son, Justin Danburg and his wife, Joella; grandson, Gregory Danburg; mother, Donette Danburg; sister, Sue Knox; niece and nephew, Elizabeth and John Knox; step sons, David Gabe and his family, Jeanette, Devin and Wesley, and Matthew Gabe, and a host of extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Danburg of Mountain Grove, Missouri. Mark retired December 2018 from the United State Air Force after 30 years of service, with 9 of those years being active duty. While in the military, he was able to travel which sparked his love of seeing and exploring the world. In his younger years Mark loved taking pictures and being in journalism. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, which he had several models including Harley Davidson, Indian and Kawasaki. Mark had a heart for pets and he leaves behind three furbabies that dearly loved him. He was an avid music fan and attended many concerts over the years. Mark loved wearing tie dye t-shirts, NASCAR, and football, especially the Dallas Cowboys and Nebraska Cornhuskers, which laid the groundwork for his competitive spirit. He will be remembered for his sweet, easy going, gentle soul with a big booming laugh and huge smile. Mark loved being with his family and friends and will be deeply missed by all those that knew him. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

