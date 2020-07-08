1/
Marlene Cain
Graveside service for Mrs. Marlene Cain, 87, of Jacksonville, will be at 11 am on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Jacksonville City Cemetery. Reverend Herb Murray will officiate. Mrs. Cain passed away July 4, 2020 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Cain was a native of Calhoun County. She was a member of Bonny Brook Baptist Church and had retired after many years of dedicated service at Ft. McClellan. She was dedicated to her husband and they were always together. Throughout all their years of marriage, they only spent a couple of nights apart. Mrs. Cain was also known throughout the area for her pecan pies. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William C. Cain, Jr., and a nephew, Bill W. Buchannon, Jr. Mrs. Cain is survived by her nieces, Sharla Edwards and her husband, Danny, and Kathy Buchannon; great nieces and nephews, Brian Buchannon and his wife, Christi, Lindley Buchannon, April Turner and her husband, Chad, Rich McClellan, and Baylee McClellan; a special friend, Ted Parris; and other great great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Meals on Wheels, 206 Francis St W, Jacksonville, AL, 36265 or to the Big Oak Boys and Girls Ranch, P.O. Box 507 Springville, AL 35146 (www.bigoak.org). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 362365 (256) 435-7042

Published in The Anniston Star on Jul. 8, 2020.
