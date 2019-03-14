Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Marshall Dale Rogers. View Sign

A memorial service for Mr. Marshall Dale Rogers, 66 of Weaver, will be held on March 17, 2019, at 205 Melanie Lane, Alexandria at 1:00 p.m. Mr. Rogers passed away on February 25, 2019, at Regional Medical Center. Mr. Rogers is preceded in death by his parents, Marion Delmar Rogers and Virginia Juanita Rogers; and brother, Richard Lee Rogers. Mr. Rogers is survived by his daughters, Tammy Rogers, Amanda Rogers and a son, Brandon Rogers, step daughters, Rachael White (Damon), Lindsey Birchfield, Ashley Newell (Stephen), Vickie Chaney (Robbie), Darlene Cook (Chip), Toni Foy (Jimmy), Lisa Williams (Ronald - deceased) and Elizabeth Usry (Bill), siblings, Vicky Martin (James), David Rogers (Liz) and Jenny Sparks (Jeff). Mr. Rogers DEARLY LOVED ALL his grand children, great grand children, nieces, great nieces, nephews and great nephews. Mr. Rogers worked in Construction for many years. He was really a "Jack of all trades". He loved doing for others. He never met a stranger. He was always a Joy to be around. The family appreciates ALL the prayers, thoughts and food that has been given during this difficult time. A SPECIAL THANK YOU TO ALL THE NURSES ON THE 5TH FLOOR AT RMC for taking care of Mr. Rogers. Also A VERY HUGE SPECIAL THANK YOU TO HOSPICE (Southern Care New Beacon of Gadsden - HOSPICE). DALE TRULY LOVED EACH ONE OF YOU DEEPLY! HE WILL BE GREATLY MISSED. Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 14, 2019

