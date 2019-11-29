Mrs. Martha Bennett Goodwin, age 79 of Lineville, passed away on November 27, 2019 at her residence. Per her wishes, there are no services planned at this time.
Born in Anniston, she spent her last few months in Lineville with her Sister after the passing of her husband. A graduate of Anniston High school, she worked as a Telephone Operator for Bellsouth for many years. Her and her husband spent their lives traveling, mostly through the Western States. From California, to Arizona, to Texas, they enjoyed traveling from place to place and finding new adventures.
She is survived by two sisters: Sandra Arnell (Phillip) of Lineville and Jan Craighead of Anniston. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy Alvin Bennett and Evelyn Denson Bennett; her husband, Graydon Goodwin; and her brother, James Bennett.
Benefield Funeral Home of Lineville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 29, 2019