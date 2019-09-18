Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Martha Elaine Skinner. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Visitation 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Martha Elaine Skinner, 76, of Oxford, passed from this life on September 17, 2019 at UAB Palliative Care with her family by her side. She was born to Delia 'DeDe' Gilchrist on December 4, 1942 in Anniston, Alabama. She married G.T. Skinner on April 18, 1964. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 55 years, G.T. Skinner; son, Greg Skinner (Monica); grandchildren, Katey Skinner (Dylan), JoJo Skinner, and Cruz Skinner, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, Delia 'DeDe' Gilchrist; brother, Pete Gilchrist, and a sister, Barbara McKee. Pallbearers will be David Skinner, Doug McKenzie, Tommy Gilchrist, Tim Rozell, Robert Key and Buford 'Bull' Crosson. Honorary pallbearers will be past and present employees of Skinner's Body Shop. Mrs. Skinner worked over 54 years at her family owned business, Skinner's Body Shop. Most people assume Greg is the boss there, but the real boss was Elaine and those who really knew her, knew this to be true. Outside of her work, her life revolved around her family. She loved her son and grandchildren dearly. Mrs. Skinner was a simple woman and an extremely hard worker. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 2pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home with Bro. Sammy Cash officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11am until service time. A burial will follow the service at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to UAB Palliative Care doctors, nurses and staff. Mrs. Martha Elaine Skinner, 76, of Oxford, passed from this life on September 17, 2019 at UAB Palliative Care with her family by her side. She was born to Delia 'DeDe' Gilchrist on December 4, 1942 in Anniston, Alabama. She married G.T. Skinner on April 18, 1964. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 55 years, G.T. Skinner; son, Greg Skinner (Monica); grandchildren, Katey Skinner (Dylan), JoJo Skinner, and Cruz Skinner, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, Delia 'DeDe' Gilchrist; brother, Pete Gilchrist, and a sister, Barbara McKee. Pallbearers will be David Skinner, Doug McKenzie, Tommy Gilchrist, Tim Rozell, Robert Key and Buford 'Bull' Crosson. Honorary pallbearers will be past and present employees of Skinner's Body Shop. Mrs. Skinner worked over 54 years at her family owned business, Skinner's Body Shop. Most people assume Greg is the boss there, but the real boss was Elaine and those who really knew her, knew this to be true. Outside of her work, her life revolved around her family. She loved her son and grandchildren dearly. Mrs. Skinner was a simple woman and an extremely hard worker. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 2pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home with Bro. Sammy Cash officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11am until service time. A burial will follow the service at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to UAB Palliative Care doctors, nurses and staff. www.millerfuneralhomeoxford.com Miller Funeral Home and Crematory "The Perfect Tribute" 50 Hamric Dr. E, Oxford, Al. 36203 256-831-4611 Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close