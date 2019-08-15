Martha H. Whitman, 78, Anniston (Saks) passed away at her home, Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Mrs. Whitman is survived by her husband of 39 years, James R, Whitman; a special niece, Mary Ellen Piirsalus; love chosen niece, Sonya Dumond Wilkerson and nephew, Dewey Dumond; special sister-in-law, Evelyn Haynes; several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to her caregivers, Dr. Lattuada and employees; Dr. Stancil and employees; Dr. Eloubeidi and employees; Amedisys Home Health; New Becon Hospice and Visiting Angels. A special thanks to David and Betty Tankersley. Mrs. Whitman request no services. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 15, 2019