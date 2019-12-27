Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha J. Junior. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Edgewood Congregational Methodist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Edgewood Congregational Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral service for Mrs. Martha J. Junior, 79, of Anniston, will be on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Edgewood Congregational Methodist Church. The family will receive friends on the same day from 12:00 pm until the time of the service. A graveside service will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Dr. Bill Snow will be officiating. Mrs. Junior passed away on December 26, 2019 at RMC. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Marvin L. Junior; daughter, Leisa Fleming; son, Jeffrey L. Junior (Rhonda); granddaughter, Sarah Brand (Clint); great grandchildren, Evy Brand, Ezra Brand and Taegan Brand; brother, Robert L. Hase (Virginia); brother in law, James C. Junior (Beckie); sister in law, Mary Emma Cashon; special niece, Rita Turner, and a host of extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death her parents, Annie Mae Hase and CH Hase; brother, Leonard Hase; sister, Betty Sue Jones. Pallbearers will be Glenn Tankersley, Greg Tankersley, Peter Turner, Daryl Fleming, Barry Junior, and Micky Estes. Mrs. Junior was a member of Edgewood Congregational Methodist Church for over 37 years. In her time there, she served as assistant treasurer and in the church in many other capacities. Mrs. Junior enjoyed taking trips with her family, especially her trips with the girls. Mrs. Junior was a devoted wife and a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at RMC ICU, and to Lindsey and Becky with Encompass Healthcare. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611.

