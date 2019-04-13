Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Martha Jane Kilgore. View Sign

Funeral service for Mrs. Martha Jane Kilgore, 83 of Jacksonville will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Mrs. Kilgore passed away April 11, 2019 at her home. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Kilgore; son, Victor McCarley; and brother, Herman Harrelson. Mrs. Kilgore was a long-time resident of Jacksonville. She and her husband owned and operated Kilgore Service Center from 1970-1996. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church and was a long-time volunteer at the hospital. She loved to travel to the beach with her family and friends, and most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Kilgore is survived by her son, Steve McCarley and his wife, Debbie; daughter, Susan Jones and her husband, Dennis; brother, David Harrelson and his wife, Betsy; grandchildren, David McCarley, Josh McCarley, Emily McCarley, Matthew Jones, Courtney Nelson, Nicholaus Jones, and Jacob McCarley; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

322 Nisbet Street NW

Jacksonville , AL 36265

