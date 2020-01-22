Celebration of life service for Mrs. Martha L. Thomas 83, of Golden Springs, will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home with Tim Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. The family will have a private graveside service on Thursday. Mrs. Thomas passed away, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, George B. Thomas; sisters, Lib Wright, Anne Gentry, Marilyn Taylor, and Judy Morgan; her daughter in law, Gay Smith Thomas. Left to cherish her memories are her children, Tim Thomas (Lynn), Deborah Stancil (Johnny), Mike Thomas, and Matt Thomas (Vickie); grandchildren, Jason Stancil, Gina Thomas, Bethany Mullinax, Tiffany Hoffman, Tyler Stancil, Brody Thomas, Brandt Thomas, Nolan Thomas, Nathaniel Thomas; great - grandchildren, Will Stancil, Jeramiah Hill, Jameson Mullinax, Elijah Stancil, Judah Stancil, Zachariah Hill, Luke McKeeson, Elizabeth Mullinax, Nathaniel Wade Thomas, Jr., Jon William Mullinax, Eastlee Thomas, Rowan Thomas, Rollins Thomas, Emalynn Thomas; several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Thomas attended several churches, where she ministered in the nurseries at Hillcrest Baptist Church and Munford Baptist Church. She loved watching her children and grandchildren play sports. She was married to the love of her life, George B. Thomas for 59 years, during his 20 years of military service she was a devoted military spouse. Pallbearers will be her grandsons; Jason Stancil, Tyler Stancil, Brody Thomas, Brandt Thomas, Nolan Thomas, and Nathaniel Thomas. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 22, 2020