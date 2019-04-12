Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Martha Patton King. View Sign

The funeral service for Mrs. Martha Patton King, 97, of Anniston, will be at 3 pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church of Anniston with Reverend Terry Tingle and Pastoral Assistant David Hodnett officiating. A private burial for the family will follow at Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church parlor. Mrs. King peacefully passed away on April 10, 2019, at her apartment at St. Martin's in the Pines in Birmingham. Mrs. King is survived by her three children, son, Gerry King and his wife, Anne, of Anniston, son, Thomas Pat King and wife, Dorie, and a daughter, Marcie King Rodrigues and her husband, Bill, of Birmingham; granddaughters, Sara King Tillson of Anniston, Valery Miller and husband, Garrett, of Birmingham, Martha Cirulnick and husband, Josh, of Birmingham, Frances Rawls and husband, Bruce, of Chattanooga, TN, Mary Pat Rodrigues, Olivia Rodrigues, and grandson, Pierce Rodrigues, all of Birmingham; and two great grandchildren, Troy and Tory Tillson, of Anniston. Mrs. King is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Lamar King; her parents, Dr. T.H. and Martha Patton; and a brother, Dr. Bebo Patton. Mrs. King graduated from The University of Alabama where she joined the Tri-Delta Sorority. She then married Gerald while he was serving as a US Army Captain during World War II. After the War, they settled and raised their family in Anniston where they lived the remainder of their lives. Martha happily attended and served on numerous committees at First Presbyterian Church where she loved the activities of the Women's Circle. She was one of the founding members and an active participant in the Revelers Social Club. She was a devoted leader of the Cub Scout pack for First Presbyterian Church for five years. Mrs. King prepared and shared her delicious cheese straws with family and friends who considered them a delicacy. Therefore she was fondly named "Cheese Straw Queen". In addition to cooking and entertaining numerous events she loved to play card games with friends. She graciously volunteered and served as a Pink Lady at Stringfellow Memorial Auxiliary for over 25 years and served in many capacities including president. Martha, affectionately called Meme by her family, devotedly and lovingly raised her children and nurtured her grandchildren to follow the Golden Rule. She was always attentive to the needs of family and friends and frequently offered to help others. Martha was truly the "image of a Southern Lady with a mission". Her family is especially thankful and appreciative of the love and care given by her sitters, known as Meme's Angels. Pallbearers will be Josh Cirulnick, Garrett Miller, Tommy Pope, Bruce Rawls, Pierce Rodrigues, and Troy Tillson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Presbyterian Home for Children, 905 Gertrude Michaels Drive, Talladega, AL 35160( The funeral service for Mrs. Martha Patton King, 97, of Anniston, will be at 3 pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church of Anniston with Reverend Terry Tingle and Pastoral Assistant David Hodnett officiating. A private burial for the family will follow at Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church parlor. Mrs. King peacefully passed away on April 10, 2019, at her apartment at St. Martin's in the Pines in Birmingham. Mrs. King is survived by her three children, son, Gerry King and his wife, Anne, of Anniston, son, Thomas Pat King and wife, Dorie, and a daughter, Marcie King Rodrigues and her husband, Bill, of Birmingham; granddaughters, Sara King Tillson of Anniston, Valery Miller and husband, Garrett, of Birmingham, Martha Cirulnick and husband, Josh, of Birmingham, Frances Rawls and husband, Bruce, of Chattanooga, TN, Mary Pat Rodrigues, Olivia Rodrigues, and grandson, Pierce Rodrigues, all of Birmingham; and two great grandchildren, Troy and Tory Tillson, of Anniston. Mrs. King is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Lamar King; her parents, Dr. T.H. and Martha Patton; and a brother, Dr. Bebo Patton. Mrs. King graduated from The University of Alabama where she joined the Tri-Delta Sorority. She then married Gerald while he was serving as a US Army Captain during World War II. After the War, they settled and raised their family in Anniston where they lived the remainder of their lives. Martha happily attended and served on numerous committees at First Presbyterian Church where she loved the activities of the Women's Circle. She was one of the founding members and an active participant in the Revelers Social Club. She was a devoted leader of the Cub Scout pack for First Presbyterian Church for five years. Mrs. King prepared and shared her delicious cheese straws with family and friends who considered them a delicacy. Therefore she was fondly named "Cheese Straw Queen". In addition to cooking and entertaining numerous events she loved to play card games with friends. She graciously volunteered and served as a Pink Lady at Stringfellow Memorial Auxiliary for over 25 years and served in many capacities including president. Martha, affectionately called Meme by her family, devotedly and lovingly raised her children and nurtured her grandchildren to follow the Golden Rule. She was always attentive to the needs of family and friends and frequently offered to help others. Martha was truly the "image of a Southern Lady with a mission". Her family is especially thankful and appreciative of the love and care given by her sitters, known as Meme's Angels. Pallbearers will be Josh Cirulnick, Garrett Miller, Tommy Pope, Bruce Rawls, Pierce Rodrigues, and Troy Tillson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Presbyterian Home for Children, 905 Gertrude Michaels Drive, Talladega, AL 35160( www.phfc.org ) or to the Dr. T.H. Patton Scholarship Fund at The University of Alabama. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334 Funeral Home K.L. Brown Memory Chapel

620 Golden Springs Road

Anniston , AL 36207

(256) 231-2334 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close