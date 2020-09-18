Funeral service for Martha Sue "Susie" Kirk, 70, will be Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. Ted St. John and the Rev. Wayne Arnold officiating. Burial will follow at Piedmont Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Miss Kirk passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at Gadsden RMC. Survivors include one sister, Mary Frances Tipton (Kenneth) of Ragland; one brother, David Kirk (Deena) of Jacksonville; two nephews, Billy Tipton (Karen) and Barry Tipton; one niece, Racheal Isbell (Kevin); 12 great nieces and nephews; 10 great great nieces and nephews; and many cousins. Pallbearers will be Billy Tipton, Barry Tipton, Phillip Kirk, Leon Rutherford, Don Rutherford, and Mason Langdale. Miss Kirk was born in Piedmont and worked at Springs Industries for 21 years with many years of perfect attendance. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Ragland. She was a devoted Christian and loved her church and church family. Miss Kirk enjoyed going to yard sales, visiting the Smoky Mountains, and reading. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Alton and Farris Mae Smith Kirk. Flowers may be sent or memorial contributions may be to Fairview Baptist Church, 7862 Hwy 26, Ragland, AL 35131. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Piedmont Health Care Center and Gadsden Regional Medical Center MICU Staff and to the many caregivers in the past. www.thompsonfuneral homepiedmont.com