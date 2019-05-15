Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM First Presbyterian Church 200 E Clinton Street Jacksonville , AL View Map Send Flowers Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First Presbyterian Church 200 E Clinton Street Jacksonville , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Martha T. Glover (93) formally of Jacksonville, AL, went to be with the Lord on May 5, 2019 in Little Rock, AR. Born January 4, 1926 in Piedmont, AL, she was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Grace Townley, her husband, Solon H. Glover, Sr. and son, Solon H. Glover, Jr. She is survived by daughters Martha E. "Meg" Glover (Henry), Susanne Lewis (Jim), daughter in law, Cynthia Glover, 4 grandchildren - Jennifer Mitchell, Matthew Lewis (Amy), Susie Lovekamp (Joe), Patrick Lewis (Kaylen) and 10 great-grandchildren - Clayton Mitchell, Noah Lovekamp, Madeline Lovekamp, Lilly Lewis, Sadie Lovekamp, Lucy Lewis, Christiana Nolen, Luke Lewis, Darby Lewis and Dylan Lewis. She loved and served her family well along with many who lovingly called her "Nana". Martha was a graduate of Gulf Park College for Women (MS), The University of Alabama and Sanford University School of Nursing (AL). One of her proud moments was receiving her R.N. degree in her 50's and also cheering for the Alabama Crimson Tide. She boasted with pride that she had 10 great grandchildren. Nana will be remembered fondly for calling friends and family on their birthdays to sing "Happy Birthday"! Visitation will be held in the Fellowship Hall at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at the First Presbyterian Church, Jacksonville, Alabama. A celebration of her life will be held in the Church Sanctuary at 2:00 p.m. Memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 200 E Clinton Street, Jacksonville, AL 36265

Published in The Anniston Star on May 15, 2019

