A Life Celebration for Ms. Martha Webb Ireland will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Orchard Fellowship, Oxford, Alabama with her friend and Pastor, Chaplain Derek Smith officiating. Martha Webb Ireland was born September 22, 1940 in Newnan, Georgia. She passed on November 29,2020 at Vincent's Hospital East, in Trussville, Alabama. She was a resident of Oxford, Alabama in Talladega County, where she lived with her son Mike and daughter-in-law, Kim. She attended Orchard Fellowship at Quintard Mall and enjoyed "doing life" with her small Life Group. Martha is survived by her children, William Dewell (Bill) and Jenine Anderson Ireland of Madison, Alabama; Cynthia (Cindy) Marie Ireland of Alpena, Michigan, and David Michael (Mike) and Kimberly (Kim) Ingram Ireland of Oxford, Alabama. Five grandchildren; Carynn Danell Ireland, of Madison, Alabama and Kaitlyn Elisabeth Ireland, of Athens, Alabama: Chad Ryan Tebo of Alpena, Michigan; Heather Alison Tebo, of Crestview, Florida and Emily Ireland Moore (Scottye Moore). Two Great-Grandchildren; Christopher Joseph Smith and Rebecca Ripley Moore. One Sister; Josephine Popphan of Newnan, Georgia, and several nieces and nephews and a host of extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her Father; Cecil ""Jack"" Webb, and Mother; Lizzie of Arnco, Georgia; brothers Jack J. Webb and Eugene Webb and sister Cora Lee McKoon. Martha enjoyed many adventures in her life. She worked as a waitress in Panama City Beach, Florida. Managed hotels in Panama City Beach, Florida; Helen, Georgia; Canton, Georgia; California, and Anniston, Alabama. She spent some time working as a secretary at WBLX radio station in Biloxi, Mississippi and Panama City Beach, Florida. She drove across the country on an 18-wheeler and delivered plants for a nursery. Martha was an avid reader of Western's and enjoyed watching ""The Virginian"", Gunsmoke"", ""Bonanza"", ""High Chaparral"" and ""The Big Valley"". She enjoyed country music as well as classic southern gospel. She especially enjoyed Randy Travis, Alan Jackson and Elvis' gospel CD's.
In her later years, she enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren and the family dog, Daisy, which although she was two, she believed she had been a life long friend…….which was good. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. https://alzca.org/donate-now/