Mr. Martin Glick, 55, of Oxford, passed away on February 21, 2020 at his home.

He is survived by his wife of 9 years, Teresa Gaddy Glick; mother, Gertraude Cruz (Luis) of Darmstadt, Germany; siblings, Becky Romero, Fabian Cruz, David Cruz all of Austin, TX, and Lennie Cruz Miller of Darmstadt, Germany; step son, Brian Nunnelly of Ohatchee; grandson, Quinn Nunnelly of Ohatchee; nieces and nephews, Liam, Nevin and Isabell, and a host of extended family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Everrett Glick.

Marty was born on March 3, 1964 in Aberdeen, Texas.

He loved to travel, for work and pleasure. His job as an unexploded ordinance technician took him all over the world and country.

Marty loved to fish and tinker around with different items. He loved working in his yard and making it as beautiful as he could.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Michelle Talley for the love, care and support she has shown, and also to New Beacon Hospice.

A private celebration of life service will be held at his home at a later date.

Donations can be made in Marty's name to the .

The family asks that you pray for them for peace and comfort during this time.

