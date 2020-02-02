Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin Wade Dorough. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Martin Wade Dorough: Born August 10th, 1976 in Anniston, AL and passed January 19th, 2020 in Palm Harbor, FL.

Marty was 43 years old. Gone way too soon. He loved the Lord. He knew he was going to Heaven and see Jesus. This gave his family such peace with his passing. He was a blessing to everyone who knew him. He will forever be missed.

Special thank you to: Pinallas Hope-Clearwater, FL, Morton Plant Hospital ICU-Clearwater, FL, Suncoast Hospice-Palm Harbor, FL

Survived by: Father: Woodrow Wade Dorough, Mother: Grace Juanita Coppock, Sister: Jennifer Roberts, Brother: Brian & Angie Medders, Nephews: Dustin & Dylan Hinesley, Nieces: Holly & Lucy Medders, Alex Ames.

A memorial will be held for Marty at Parker Memorial Baptist Church-DeArmanville, AL located at 4229 US Hwy 78 E, Anniston, AL 36207 on February 9th at 2:00 pm.

Absent from the body-present with the Lord.

Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 2, 2020

