Mr. Marvin Franklin Chapman
Funeral services for Mr. Marvin Franklin Chapman, 71, will be Monday, September 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Anniston Alabama with Rev Harold Payne and Rev. Seth Gardner officiating with burial to follow at Pope Chapel Cemetery in Ragland. Visitation will be Sunday night from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Chapman passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife, daughters and pastor, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Floyd Medical Center.
Mr. Chapman is survived by his wife, Helen Manning Chapman; daughters, Candace (Brian) Harden, Lori (Chris) Eads, Julie (Shane) Pointer, and Farrah Gardner; son, Marty (Leah) Smith; brothers, Travis Chapman, Bobby Chapman, and Fred Porter; grandchildren, Caleb Harden, Jessica Harden, Drew Harden, Matt (Shae) Reynolds, Rylee Eads, Sydney Pointer, Huntley Pointer, Griffin Pointer, Seth Gardner, Gatlyn Gardner, and Cheyenne Smith; great-grandchildren, Sire Harden, and Everly Harden.
Mr. Chapman was preceded in death by his father, Murrell Chapman; mother, Oda Chapman; brother, Floyd Porter and sister Ella Fair Graham.
Pallbearers will be his 8 grandsons.
Mr. Chapman was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a Vietnam Veteran and proud of his country. He was a Godly man and was a member of Weaver Church of God. He served as the Family Training Hour Director, sang in the choir and sang solos. He will be greatly missed.
As a reminder, all people attending services are required to wear face coverings.
Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com


Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
SEP
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
542 West 52nd Street
Anniston, AL 36206
2568205151
