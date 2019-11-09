Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Russell Miller. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Visitation 3:00 PM Eulaton United Methodist Church Eulaton , AL View Map Burial 10:00 AM Georgia National Cemetery Canton , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Russell Miller, 87, passed away Sunday November 3, 2019 at her home in Brandon, MS. Services will be held at Eulaton United Methodist Church in Eulaton, AL on Sunday November 10, 2019 with visitation at 2pm and funeral at 3pm. Burial will be at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA on November 11, 2019 at 10am. Ann was born September 21, 1932 to Richard M. Russell and Ruth Wade Russell in Delta, AL. Her husband's military career took her around the globe to Ayer, MA, Columbia, SC, Hampton, VA, Verona, Italy, Columbus, GA, Monterey, CA, Kaiserslautern, Germany and Enterprise, AL. She graduated from CCHS, Oxford in 1950. Ann was a stay at home mom and home maker. She enjoyed crafts, drawing, painting and porcelain doll making. She was a descendant of early day families from Carol County, GA and Clay County, AL. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her beloved brother, Major Bernard Russell (1970), sister-in-law Carol Russell and nephew, Captain Bernie Russell (1983). Ann leaves behind her husband of 69 years, Billy Hugh Miller, Sr.; two sons Butch Miller (Wendee) and Rusty Miller (Leigh Anne); Grandchildren Lexi Rei Miller, Chip Miller and Nikki Ramirez (Nik); Great grandson Eden Ramirez. Also, sisters-in-law, cousins and cherished friends who have blessed her life. Ann was of the Methodist faith and a member of First United Methodist of Brandon. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the or a . Miller Funeral Home and Crematory "The Perfect Tribute" www.millerfuneralhome Mary Ann Russell Miller, 87, passed away Sunday November 3, 2019 at her home in Brandon, MS. Services will be held at Eulaton United Methodist Church in Eulaton, AL on Sunday November 10, 2019 with visitation at 2pm and funeral at 3pm. Burial will be at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA on November 11, 2019 at 10am. Ann was born September 21, 1932 to Richard M. Russell and Ruth Wade Russell in Delta, AL. Her husband's military career took her around the globe to Ayer, MA, Columbia, SC, Hampton, VA, Verona, Italy, Columbus, GA, Monterey, CA, Kaiserslautern, Germany and Enterprise, AL. She graduated from CCHS, Oxford in 1950. Ann was a stay at home mom and home maker. She enjoyed crafts, drawing, painting and porcelain doll making. She was a descendant of early day families from Carol County, GA and Clay County, AL. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her beloved brother, Major Bernard Russell (1970), sister-in-law Carol Russell and nephew, Captain Bernie Russell (1983). Ann leaves behind her husband of 69 years, Billy Hugh Miller, Sr.; two sons Butch Miller (Wendee) and Rusty Miller (Leigh Anne); Grandchildren Lexi Rei Miller, Chip Miller and Nikki Ramirez (Nik); Great grandson Eden Ramirez. Also, sisters-in-law, cousins and cherished friends who have blessed her life. Ann was of the Methodist faith and a member of First United Methodist of Brandon. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the or a . Miller Funeral Home and Crematory "The Perfect Tribute" www.millerfuneralhome oxford.com Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close