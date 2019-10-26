Mary B. Cox Chapman, 76, of Anniston, Alabama passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Mrs. Chapman grew up in Hobson City and was a graduate of Calhoun County Training School. Upon graduation she moved to New York City and worked for the Bell Telephone Company before returning to Anniston in the 1970s. She retired from Ampro Molding (Anniston) in 2013. Mrs. Chapman was preceded in death by her parents, Julius L. and Annie Ruth Cox of Hobson City. Survivors include stepsons, Darryl Chapman and Chris Chapman, both of Munford, Alabama; brothers J C Cox, Julius E. Cox (Linda), Willie L. Cox, Phillip R. Cox, Gregory Cox, and Joseph D. Cox (Sonji); sister, Nancy F. Cox Jairrels; six nieces, Wendy Sparks, Ashley Dyson (Clayton), April Cox, Roxie Jairrels, Kayla Cox, and Jessye Jairrels; four nephews, Terrence Cox, Jeffrey Rogers, Jared Cox, and Myles Cox; and a host of family and cousins, including Ms. Alberta Cooley McCrory, Mayor of Hobson City, and the Rev. Clarence Sutton, Pastor Emeritus of Christian Community Church in Tuscaloosa. A memorial service is planned for 2 pm Sunday, November 3. Call 256-236-0086 for more details.