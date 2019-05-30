Mary Burt Johnson of Anniston, AL, went home to be with Jesus and other family members on May 24, 2019 at 10:23pm at the home of her daughter, Jodi Neal in Lake Lure, NC. Mary Burt was born on March 30, 1931 to Joseph Ellis and Hilda Alberta Waters Adcock. Preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe (Bill) Johnson, her parents and a brother, Charles Lamar Adcock. Survivors include daughters, Jo Ellen (Jodi) Neal and husband, Tony, Mary Jena Hudson, Sons, William Terry Johnson and wife, Susan, Ronald Frank (Ronny) Johnson, and Jeffery Scott Johnson, and wife, Crystal. Grandchildren: Mark Neal, Crystal Neal Redmon, Tiffany Johnson Peters, Landon Johnson, Ellis Johnson, Amanda Johnson, Tara New Lange, Tinelle New Allen, Jeremiah Johnson, Jessica Kelly and Rayven Kelly. Eleven Great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was a lifelong resident of Anniston and 3rd generation member of Ruhama Baptist Church in Oxanna. Graduated from Anniston High School in 1949, She worked for Anniston Answering Service for many years before going to work at Regional Medical Hospital as an operator. Funeral Service will be at 3pm, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Gray Brown Service Chapel on Wilmer Ave Anniston, AL, with the Rev. Anton Roos officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2-3 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. A special thanks to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills NC. For their care of our mother, especially, Jill, Allison and Stephanie Pitts and to Lake Lure Baptist Church for the visits, calls, and food for our family. Your love and kindness will not be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, please give to your local Hospice Home Care or the . Online condolences may be made at www.graybrownservice.com
Published in The Anniston Star on May 30, 2019