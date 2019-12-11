The funeral service for Mrs. Mary Cates Poe, 93, of Weaver, will be at 2 pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Jim Harrington officiating. Burial will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 pm until 2 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. Mrs. Poe passed away on December 8, 2019. Mrs. Poe was retired from the lunchroom at Weaver Elementary School. She was also a member of the Weaver Church of Christ. Mrs. Poe was a loving and Godly mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and neighbors. Mrs. Poe is preceded in death by her husband, Leon Poe; a daughter, Mary Ann Brooks; a son, Phillip Vann Poe; sisters, Ruby C. Bridges, Louise C. Clark, and Eunice C. Rivers; and brothers, Norman Cates, John Cates, and William Cates. She is survived by her daughter, Judy L. Ginn and Janice Kaye Nolen; sons, Michael W. Poe and Timothy L. Poe; four grandchildren, Bruce Ginn, Barbara Arrington, Greg Ginn, and Amy Tillery; fifteen great grandchildren; and nine great great grandchildren. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 11, 2019