Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 Lying in State 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Smyrna Baptist Church Newell , AL Funeral service 2:00 PM Smyrna Baptist Church Newell , AL Obituary

A funeral service for Mrs. Mary Clovis McCord, 82, of Oxford, will be on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Smyrna Baptist Church in Newell, Alabama. Rev. Jerome Whaley and Barry Nolen will be officiating the service. She will lie in state for one hour before the service. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Mrs. McCord passed away on January 7, 2020 at her home after a short battle with liver cancer. She is survived by her daughter, Gail Dempsey (Larry), son, Joey McCord (Becky), son, Jeff McCord (Donna), grandchildren; Melissa Steward, Tyler McCord, Magen McCord, Chase McCord , Paige McCord, Tyler Nelson, Brittney Stephens, great grandchildren; Tanner Dempsey, Riley Steward, Emmagayle Steward, Maddie McCord, Sebastian McCord; siblings, Patricia Pate and Horace Deese, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe McCord; grandson, Josh Dempsey, granddaughter, Kayla Huddleston, great grandson, Tucker Joe Dempsey and siblings, Thomas Deese, Anthony Deese, Wayne Deese, Harold Deese, Debra Deese, and Penny Deese. Pallbearers will be Terry Deese, Joe Nolen, Ed Nelson, Bryan Medders, Tim Pate, Chase McCord and Tyler McCord. Mrs. McCord enjoyed working in her yard and garden. She was the pillar of her family and could solve any problem they may have had. She was a loving, caring, beautiful and strong wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of the oncology floor at RMC, Tonya Miller with New Beacon Hospice and to her granddaughters, Magen McCord and Paige McCord, for all of the love and care they have shown. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611 Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 8, 2020

