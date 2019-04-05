Funeral service for Mary Clyde Holyfield 85, will be Sunday, April 7, at 2 pm at the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jerry Johnson, officiaiting. Interment will follow in Iron City Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Holyfield passed away April 4, 2019. Survivors include her children: Beverley Graham, Valinda Teague (Michael), Sherry Laster (Lyndon), Sonya Rudolph, Bobby Holyfield, Darryl Holyfield; grandchildren: Lycrysta Scott, Kendra Cheyne, Kalyn Laster, Kieria Forbes, Kerry Holyfield, Delvia Harris, Christian Griffin; great grandchildren, great great grands, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Mary O'Hara, her husband, Clifton Holyfield. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
