Mary Dean Montgomery Goodman was born in Eastaboga, Alabama on April 14, 1942 to the parentage of Vincent and Clara Montgomery. Mrs. Goodman accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior at an early age at the Salem Baptist Church. She continued her membership there until moving to Boston, Massachusetts after High School. Her formal education started at Salem Elementary School for grades one (1) through six (6) and continued at Ophelia S. Hill High school. There she graduated as valedictorian of her class. She was employed at Teradyne for more than 30 years. She received the Black Achievement Award in the city of Boston for her role as a Supervisor at Teradyne. She retired in 2006. Mary was united in holy matrimony to the late Terrance Goodman of Anniston, Alabama. This union was blessed with one son, Jarvis Delano Goodman. Mary affectionately called Mary Dean was loving, intelligent, beautiful and full of grace. She enjoyed being with her family, dancing and listening to music, and using her wisdom to guide all who met her. She passed from her earthly life into eternal life on February 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Terrance Goodman, parents Vincent & Clara Montgomery, and eight siblings: Lucille (Montgomery) Holland, Annie (Montgomery) Mitchell, Vincent Montgomery Jr., Jennie (Montgomery) Jackson, John Harvey Montgomery, Henry Arthur Montgomery, Alphonso Montgomery, and Estella (Montgomery) Boyd. She leaves to cherish her memories: One son Jarvis Delano Goodman Sr. (Tami Goodman). Three Grand Children, Dr. Brittney Goodman Pettis (Terron Pettis Sr.), Jarvis Delano Goodman II (Andranique Goodman), and Jazmine Goodman. Four great grandchildren Terrin Pettis, Autumn Goodman, Terron Pettis II, and Arya Goodman. She also leaves a host of nieces and nephews. Public viewing will be held on Saturday, March 02, 2019 from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon at Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, located at 337 Sunlight Lane Eastaboga, AL 36260. A service of remembrance will begin at 1:00 pm at the church. Burial will follow in the church yard cemetery. Serenity Chapel, directing 1714 Avenue F Birmingham, AL 35218, 205-785-3520, www.serenitychapel.com

