The Anniston Star

Mary Dempsey Reaves

Mrs. Mary Dempsey Reaves, 90, of Oxford, passed away on April 22, 2020 at home. She is survived by her children, Myra Eunice and David Charles Reaves; grandchildren, Mendy Tubbs (Brad), Crystal Reaves; great grandchildren, Sebastien Mann, Cohen Mann, Grayson Mann, Carter Busby, Madison Tubbs, Kameron Newton, Kacie Ledbetter, and a host of extended family members and friends. Mrs. Reaves is preceded in death by her husband, Edward D. Reaves. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Encompass Hospice for the love and care they have shown. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 24, 2020
