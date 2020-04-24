Mrs. Mary Dempsey Reaves, 90, of Oxford, passed away on April 22, 2020 at home. She is survived by her children, Myra Eunice and David Charles Reaves; grandchildren, Mendy Tubbs (Brad), Crystal Reaves; great grandchildren, Sebastien Mann, Cohen Mann, Grayson Mann, Carter Busby, Madison Tubbs, Kameron Newton, Kacie Ledbetter, and a host of extended family members and friends. Mrs. Reaves is preceded in death by her husband, Edward D. Reaves. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Encompass Hospice for the love and care they have shown. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 24, 2020