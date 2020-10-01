1/1
Mary Doris Cantrell Jones
A private graveside service for the family of Mrs. Mary Doris Cantrell Jones, 88, of Dublin, Virginia, formerly of Anniston, will be held at Forestlawn Gardens in Golden Springs.
Mrs. Jones passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Highland Ridge Rehab in Dublin.
Mrs. Jones became a Christian at the age of 13. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of DeArmanville and Harmony Baptist Church. She was most recently a member of Dublin Baptist Church in Dublin, VA. She enjoyed being a housewife, and was happiest taking care of her family. She was an awesome cook and baker. Mrs. Jones was a lifelong resident of Southern California until she and her husband returned to Alabama in 1985.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years and four months, Roy V. Jones; parents, Henry E. and Myrtle Mae Lambert Cantrell; two sisters, Marie McKeever and Patricia Whitaker; two brothers, Ralph Cantrell, Sr. and Perry Cantrell; and nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Ann (Jessie) Bennett of Anniston; one son, Rev. Dennis Vernon (Cheryl) Jones of Dublin, VA; four grandchildren, Lea (Cyndi) Bennett of Longwood, FL, Lisa (Ahmed) Moussa of New York, NY, Corrie (Jason) Yingling of Richmond, VA, and Walter (Christian) Jones of Winston Salem, NC; nine great grandchildren, Dakota and Kaylee Cochran, Zachary Jones, Chloe and Londin Good, Ella Carr, and Seras, Melody, and Esther Jones; a sister, Betty Rice of Seattle , WA; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association of Alabama, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 (www.lung.org) in memory of her late husband, Roy V. Jones.
The family would like to recognize Wanda Rankin for being a caregiver to our mother for two years in Alabama.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com.
K.L. Brown Memory
Chapel
620 Golden Springs Road
Anniston, Alabama 36207
256-231-2334

Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 1, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
