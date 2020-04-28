Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Carr. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Carr, Jan 21, 1925 - April 24, 2020 in Anniston, Alabama. Betty Carr is preceded in death by her parents Judge Robert Bryan Carr and Chollie Mae House Carr and her brother, Robert Bryan Carr, Jr. and (Nancy Powers Carr). Betty graduated from Anniston High School in 1943 and graduated from The University of Alabama in 1948 where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. Betty Carr was devoted to her community and made it her life's work. The Anniston YMCA was home to Betty from 1967-1985 where she served as the Program Director and Youth Director. Betty joined the staff at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce from 1990-2002. In 2002 Betty joined the staff at Classic on Noble where she welcomed guests until only a few weeks before her death. Betty volunteered in many civic groups including the Spirit of Anniston, and she was also an active member of Grace Episcopal Church. Betty is survived by her nieces and nephews: Nancy Carr Walburn of Birmingham, Robert Bryan Carr III (Ann) of Birmingham, Mary Carr Finger (Van) of Pt. Clear, AL and Jackson Powers Carr (Phyllis) of Riverside, CT. Her great nieces and nephews include Meg Bashinsky, Mary Cozart, Henry Walburn, Elizabeth Carr, Bryan Carr, Palmer Finger, Robert Finger, Andrew Carr and Maura Carr Freund. Betty is also survived by her cousin Jan Roberts as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. Also surviving Betty are her three godchildren Elizabeth Robinson deJuan, Laura Robinson McDuffie, and Ann Robinson Del Simone. The family of Betty Carr would like to express gratitude and love to Stacy Jackson and Anita Matthews of the Heavenly Hosts of Angels Caretaking Service. Betty Carr loved them beyond measure. Due to the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the YMCA of Greater Calhoun County (29 West 14th Street, Anniston, AL 36201), the Spirit of Anniston (1018 Noble Street, 36201), or Grace Episcopal Church (1000 Leighton Avenue, 36207). Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 28, 2020

