Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen Conner. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Gray Brown Funeral Home 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Gray Brown Funeral Home 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL View Map Burial Following Services Munford City Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ellen Conner passed away at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center in Anniston, Alabama, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the age of 79. Funeral Services will be held at Gray Brown Funeral Home in Anniston on Thursday, October 17th. Visitation will be at 1 pm with funeral service to follow at 2 pm. Burial will be in the Munford City Cemetery immediately following the service. Mr. Bob Miller will be officiating and Dr. Don Hamilton will do the eulogy. Mrs. Conner was an Alabama native, having been born in Munford, Alabama and spending her youth in Anniston, Alabama. After graduation from Anniston High School, she worked numerous jobs in the area prior to joining the United States Air Force. After serving in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict, she married Charles (Charlie) Eugene Conner, who was also an Anniston native. They reared one child, David Kelly Conner. Her Air Force experience was unique in providing her the opportunity to learn Key Punch, the forerunner of present date computers. It led to a long career of thirty-four years in her federal job at Fort Hood, where she became a valuable asset teaching other employees who needed to learn the operation of this machine. She and her family made their home in Harker Heights, Texas, for over 40 years. When her health deteriorated in May, 2019, she returned to her Alabama family. Her cheerful loving attitude toward, not only her family, but every person she met, will be greatly missed by all. Even with her declining health, she continued to love life and every person she met. Her meek Christian behavior was an example for all who knew her. She is survived by her sisters: Katherine Miller Spotts of Memphis, Tennessee, Betty Curren (Terry) of Alexandria, Alabama, her brothers: Ray Miller (Myrl) of Dothan, Alabama, Richard Miller of New Braunfels, Texas, Randy Miller (Angie) of Denton, Texas, Ron Miller (Katherine) of Anniston, Alabama, Rodney Pete Miller (Janice) of Tampa, Florida; and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by: her husband, Charlie Conner; her son, David Kelly Conner; her parents: James and Leila Thompson Miller; and her brother, Dr. Rex Miller. Pallbearers are: Todd Pate, Wayne Acheson, Braden Acheson, Jeff Hanshaw, Quention Arenth and Terry Curren. Honorary pallbearers are her brothers: Ray Miller, Richard Miller, Randy Miller, Ron Miller and Rodney Miller. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the entire staff of the ICU at RMC and the staff at NHC Rehabilitation for their kindness and care. Mary Ellen Conner passed away at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center in Anniston, Alabama, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the age of 79. Funeral Services will be held at Gray Brown Funeral Home in Anniston on Thursday, October 17th. Visitation will be at 1 pm with funeral service to follow at 2 pm. Burial will be in the Munford City Cemetery immediately following the service. Mr. Bob Miller will be officiating and Dr. Don Hamilton will do the eulogy. Mrs. Conner was an Alabama native, having been born in Munford, Alabama and spending her youth in Anniston, Alabama. After graduation from Anniston High School, she worked numerous jobs in the area prior to joining the United States Air Force. After serving in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict, she married Charles (Charlie) Eugene Conner, who was also an Anniston native. They reared one child, David Kelly Conner. Her Air Force experience was unique in providing her the opportunity to learn Key Punch, the forerunner of present date computers. It led to a long career of thirty-four years in her federal job at Fort Hood, where she became a valuable asset teaching other employees who needed to learn the operation of this machine. She and her family made their home in Harker Heights, Texas, for over 40 years. When her health deteriorated in May, 2019, she returned to her Alabama family. Her cheerful loving attitude toward, not only her family, but every person she met, will be greatly missed by all. Even with her declining health, she continued to love life and every person she met. Her meek Christian behavior was an example for all who knew her. She is survived by her sisters: Katherine Miller Spotts of Memphis, Tennessee, Betty Curren (Terry) of Alexandria, Alabama, her brothers: Ray Miller (Myrl) of Dothan, Alabama, Richard Miller of New Braunfels, Texas, Randy Miller (Angie) of Denton, Texas, Ron Miller (Katherine) of Anniston, Alabama, Rodney Pete Miller (Janice) of Tampa, Florida; and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by: her husband, Charlie Conner; her son, David Kelly Conner; her parents: James and Leila Thompson Miller; and her brother, Dr. Rex Miller. Pallbearers are: Todd Pate, Wayne Acheson, Braden Acheson, Jeff Hanshaw, Quention Arenth and Terry Curren. Honorary pallbearers are her brothers: Ray Miller, Richard Miller, Randy Miller, Ron Miller and Rodney Miller. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the entire staff of the ICU at RMC and the staff at NHC Rehabilitation for their kindness and care. Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close