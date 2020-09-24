A private, graveside memorial service for Mary F. Vinson, 85, will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 10 am at Eulaton First Baptist Church cemetery, Randy Huddleston officiating.
Mrs. Vinson passed away, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Anniston RMC.
Vinson served the Anniston and surrounding areas as a wedding, anniversary and special occasions caterer for over 35 years.
Survivors include daughter, Kim Vinson of McCalla, AL, granddaughter, Erica Vick Penley (Holden) of Nashville, TN, great grandson, Jackson Vick of Nashville, TN and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Vinson was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ruth Willingham, husband, Ralph Vinson, son, Keith Vinson, sister Jeneane Smith and brother, Jerry Willingham.
Those who attend the memorial service for Mrs. Vinson will adhere to Covid19 rules for protection including seating with 6 feet of separation and protective masks worn by everyone.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your church and or your favorite charity
.