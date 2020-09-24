1/1
Mary F. Vinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A private, graveside memorial service for Mary F. Vinson, 85, will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 10 am at Eulaton First Baptist Church cemetery, Randy Huddleston officiating.
Mrs. Vinson passed away, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Anniston RMC.
Vinson served the Anniston and surrounding areas as a wedding, anniversary and special occasions caterer for over 35 years.
Survivors include daughter, Kim Vinson of McCalla, AL, granddaughter, Erica Vick Penley (Holden) of Nashville, TN, great grandson, Jackson Vick of Nashville, TN and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Vinson was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ruth Willingham, husband, Ralph Vinson, son, Keith Vinson, sister Jeneane Smith and brother, Jerry Willingham.
Those who attend the memorial service for Mrs. Vinson will adhere to Covid19 rules for protection including seating with 6 feet of separation and protective masks worn by everyone.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your church and or your favorite charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Eulaton First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved