Memorial Service for Mary Faith "Checker" Green Waldrep, 88 of Wellborn, will be Sunday November 8, 2020 at 2pm at Eulaton United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 1pm prior to the service. Mrs. Waldrep passed away Wednesday November 4, 2020 at RMC surrounded by her family. She was born on February 27, 1932 in Dutton, Alabama. She attended Jackson County High School in Scottsboro, Alabama. She attended Snead State where she met her husband of 69 years Howard "Mouse" Waldrep. She completed her BA and MA degrees at Jacksonville College (JSU). She and Mouse moved to Piedmont, Alabama when they graduated to teach. She was the Girls PE teacher and cheerleader sponsor for 14 years. In 1969, she, Mouse and Martha moved to Wellborn where she taught PE and was the cheerleader sponsor until her retirement. She touched many students lives at Piedmont and Wellborn. She was a loyal friend, an inspiration to all that knew her, loving to everyone she met and a true Southern Christian lady. After she retired she loved watching her grandchildren, great-grandsons and their friends grow into young men and ladies. She was known as "Nan" to Logan, Lauren and Emmitt's friends. She always had snacks and drinks for you when you visited her home. She is preceded in death by her husband Howard "Mouse" Waldrep. She is survived by her daughter Martha Waldrep O'Dell and husband Doug, grandson Logan Andrew Waldrep and wife Candice, granddaughter Lauren Faith O'Dell and great-grandsons Emmitt Andrew Pinson and Landry Allen Waldrep. Donations may be made to Eulaton United Methodist Church, Wellborn High School- Waldrep scholarship, 135 Pinson Road, Anniston, Alabama 36201 or the Piedmont Education Trust general scholarship fund, PO Box 819 Piedmont, Alabama 36272 or a charity of your choosing. We leave you with one of her famous sayings " you got two feet so stand for something, you have a mouth so speak for something".

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store