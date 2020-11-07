1/1
Mary Faith "Checker" Green Waldrep
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary Faith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Memorial Service for Mary Faith "Checker" Green Waldrep, 88 of Wellborn, will be Sunday November 8, 2020 at 2pm at Eulaton United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 1pm prior to the service. Mrs. Waldrep passed away Wednesday November 4, 2020 at RMC surrounded by her family. She was born on February 27, 1932 in Dutton, Alabama. She attended Jackson County High School in Scottsboro, Alabama. She attended Snead State where she met her husband of 69 years Howard "Mouse" Waldrep. She completed her BA and MA degrees at Jacksonville College (JSU). She and Mouse moved to Piedmont, Alabama when they graduated to teach. She was the Girls PE teacher and cheerleader sponsor for 14 years. In 1969, she, Mouse and Martha moved to Wellborn where she taught PE and was the cheerleader sponsor until her retirement. She touched many students lives at Piedmont and Wellborn. She was a loyal friend, an inspiration to all that knew her, loving to everyone she met and a true Southern Christian lady. After she retired she loved watching her grandchildren, great-grandsons and their friends grow into young men and ladies. She was known as "Nan" to Logan, Lauren and Emmitt's friends. She always had snacks and drinks for you when you visited her home. She is preceded in death by her husband Howard "Mouse" Waldrep. She is survived by her daughter Martha Waldrep O'Dell and husband Doug, grandson Logan Andrew Waldrep and wife Candice, granddaughter Lauren Faith O'Dell and great-grandsons Emmitt Andrew Pinson and Landry Allen Waldrep. Donations may be made to Eulaton United Methodist Church, Wellborn High School- Waldrep scholarship, 135 Pinson Road, Anniston, Alabama 36201 or the Piedmont Education Trust general scholarship fund, PO Box 819 Piedmont, Alabama 36272 or a charity of your choosing. We leave you with one of her famous sayings " you got two feet so stand for something, you have a mouth so speak for something".

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
01:00 PM
Eulaton United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
8
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Eulaton United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
1329 Wilmer Ave
Anniston, AL 362014651
2562363441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved