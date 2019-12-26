Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Faye Davis. View Sign Service Information Dryden Funeral Home 1467 Almon Street Heflin , AL 36264 (256)-463-2287 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Dryden Funeral Home 1467 Almon Street Heflin , AL 36264 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Dryden Funeral Home 1467 Almon Street Heflin , AL 36264 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Heflin--Mary Faye Davis, 96, died Monday, December 23, 2019 at Cleburne Co. Nursing Home.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Dryden Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Earl Davis, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Dryden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Survivors include nieces Betty Jean

Great Nephews will serve as pallbearers: Josh Davis, Justin Davis, Silas Brown IV, Michael Brown, John Davis, Tim Kerby, and Gary Ginn.

Miss Davis was a native and lifelong resident of Cleburne County. She was one of three sisters that operated The Three Sister's Cafe in downtown Heflin and worked at Gibb's Feed Mill until its closure and the spent 29 years as an employee of Wright Drug Co. in Heflin. Faye was a woman of great wit and humor. Faye dearly loved and enjoyed her family and friends and was greatly loved in return. Faye was a long time member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. Faye and her sister, Sue, were founding members of the Heflin Chapter of "The Old Maids Club." Faye was preceded in death by her parents, John and Carrie Davis; sisters Lillie Davis, Mildred Smith and Sue Davis, and brothers, Robert, Earl, Raymond, and Harold Davis.

Special thanks to Encompass Hospice and Home Health, Cleburne County Nursing Home staff, caregivers, Gloria Stephens, Sherella Mayfield, Hattie Gentry, Virginia Johnson, Katie Bell Henderson, Michelle Payne, Deborah Cash, and the late Nannie Bentley. These ladies , over the past 2 1/2 years, cared for and loved Faye.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .

Visit our website @

Heflin--Mary Faye Davis, 96, died Monday, December 23, 2019 at Cleburne Co. Nursing Home.Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Dryden Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Earl Davis, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Dryden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Survivors include nieces Betty Jean Smith , Martha Ballard and Linda Ginn; nephew Earl(Diane) Davis, Jr.; nieces Donna Davis, Martha (Gene) Brown and Nancy Fincher of Pell City; nephews Steve(Alicia) Davis and Don (Mandy) Davis and niece Patsy DavisGreat Nephews will serve as pallbearers: Josh Davis, Justin Davis, Silas Brown IV, Michael Brown, John Davis, Tim Kerby, and Gary Ginn.Miss Davis was a native and lifelong resident of Cleburne County. She was one of three sisters that operated The Three Sister's Cafe in downtown Heflin and worked at Gibb's Feed Mill until its closure and the spent 29 years as an employee of Wright Drug Co. in Heflin. Faye was a woman of great wit and humor. Faye dearly loved and enjoyed her family and friends and was greatly loved in return. Faye was a long time member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. Faye and her sister, Sue, were founding members of the Heflin Chapter of "The Old Maids Club." Faye was preceded in death by her parents, John and Carrie Davis; sisters Lillie Davis, Mildred Smith and Sue Davis, and brothers, Robert, Earl, Raymond, and Harold Davis.Special thanks to Encompass Hospice and Home Health, Cleburne County Nursing Home staff, caregivers, Gloria Stephens, Sherella Mayfield, Hattie Gentry, Virginia Johnson, Katie Bell Henderson, Michelle Payne, Deborah Cash, and the late Nannie Bentley. These ladies , over the past 2 1/2 years, cared for and loved Faye.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .Visit our website @ www.drydenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations